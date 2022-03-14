Severe weather, including possible hail, moving through our area tonight

A strong storm system will push across the Gulf States late tonight through Tuesday. Our area will have the chance for strong to severe storms late this evening, after midnight, and into Tuesday.

Forecasted radar shows the stronger storms starting to push east into our area late tonight and into the early morning hours on Tuesday. Large hail is the main threat. Have a way to get warnings through the overnight and continue to monitor for forecast updates.

Strong to severe storms may continue until mid day Tuesday with Hail still being the main threat. By late afternoon, no threat of storms should exist as the system would have pushed east of the area.