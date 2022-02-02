Severe weather likely for tomorrow and into the evening hours

A frontal system is expected to move through the area Thursday and Thursday Night, which will bring enhanced rain chances to the area.

There is a Slight Risk of Excessive Rainfall tomorrow and tomorrow night. Heavy rainfall will be a main concern with higher rainfall rates possible. 1-2 inches of rainfall is expected between tomorrow morning and Friday morning; Locally higher amounts will be possible with this system inside stronger storms. High rainfall rates likely with this system (1-3”/hour). Ponding and street flooding will be possible/likely in low- lying or vulnerable areas.

There is a Marginal Risk of Severe Weather tomorrow and tomorrow night. Main threats will be damaging winds, hail, and a few tornadoes. The time frame is estimated between 10AM and 6PM.