Severe Weather Outlook Issued for Thursday Evening into Friday Morning

The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a notice concerning the possibility of a severe weather threat March 2-3, Thursday evening into early Friday morning.

There is a SLIGHT to ENHANCED RISK of Severe Weather on Thursday evening into early Friday morning, March 2-3.

We are confident that there will be thunderstorms across the area and that a few will be strong to marginally severe. This may include strong winds, hail, and tornadoes. We have less confidence in exactly where those strong/severe storms will occur.

The main threats associated with any severe storms will be:

Damaging Winds:

Wind gusts greater than 60 mph will be possible.

Large Hail:

Large hail up to 1 inch in diameter will be possible.

Tornadoes:

A few tornadoes will be possible.

The attached graphic highlights the general locations and timing of the threats. As the conditions become better defined, more specific threats and timing will be provided.