Severe weather possible tomorrow afternoon into the evening

Houma Native and VCHS Graduate Serves as Senior Enlisted Leader Aboard U.S. Navy Submarine
February 16, 2022
President Agrees on Holding Gun Manufacturers and Marketing Accountable After Sandy Hook $73 Million Ruling
February 16, 2022

A cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms to the area Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening. A Marginal to slight risk of severe weather mainly from the early afternoon through the early evening hours



 

▪ Damaging wind gusts primary threat
▪ Lower threat levels for tornado, hail, and heavy rainfall
▪ Gusty winds even outside of thunderstorms could also lead to some nuisance impacts Thursday and a wind advisory may be necessary
▪ Minor coastal flooding could also lead to some nuisance impacts tonight

 

The time range of this weather event is from about 2 pm – 8 pm. Moderate to strong winds are expected even outside of thunderstorms. Peak wind gusts are currently forecast in the 35-40mph range for much of the area.




STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

February 16, 2022

Coast Guard Searching for Missing Cruise Ship Passenger off of Louisiana Coast

Read more