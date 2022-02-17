Severe weather possible tomorrow afternoon into the evening

A cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms to the area Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening. A Marginal to slight risk of severe weather mainly from the early afternoon through the early evening hours

▪ Damaging wind gusts primary threat

▪ Lower threat levels for tornado, hail, and heavy rainfall

▪ Gusty winds even outside of thunderstorms could also lead to some nuisance impacts Thursday and a wind advisory may be necessary

▪ Minor coastal flooding could also lead to some nuisance impacts tonight

The time range of this weather event is from about 2 pm – 8 pm. Moderate to strong winds are expected even outside of thunderstorms. Peak wind gusts are currently forecast in the 35-40mph range for much of the area.