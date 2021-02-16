Severe weather possible tomorrow evening

We aren’t quite of of the “bad weather woods” yet. Tomorrow afternoon and evening hold a risk of severe weather.

From the National Weather Service in New Orleans: There is a slight risk of severe weather threat tomorrow afternoon and into tomorrow night along and southeast a line from Poplarville to Covington to Morgan City. The National Weather Service is confident there will be thunderstorms across the area, and that a few could be strong to severe, particularly near the coast.

The main threats associated with any severe storms will be:

• Wind gusts greater than 60 mph will be possible

• A few tornadoes will be possible

• Hail up to an inch in diameter will be possible