Severe weather possible tomorrow evening

We aren’t quite of of the “bad weather woods” yet. Tomorrow afternoon and evening hold a risk of severe weather.
From the National Weather Service in New Orleans:
There is a slight risk of severe weather threat tomorrow afternoon and into tomorrow night along and southeast a line from Poplarville to Covington to Morgan City. The National Weather Service is confident there will be thunderstorms across the area, and that a few could be strong to severe, particularly near the coast.
The main threats associated with any severe storms will be:
• Wind gusts greater than 60 mph will be possible
• A few tornadoes will be possible
• Hail up to an inch in diameter will be possible
In addition to the severe weather threat, rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is forecast with locally higher amounts possible. The graphic above highlights the threats associated with this system.