Severe weather possible tomorrow evening

Terrebonne Booking Log: 02/16/2021
February 16, 2021
Congressman Steve Scalise Visits Danos Facility
February 16, 2021

We aren’t quite of of the “bad weather woods” yet. Tomorrow afternoon and evening hold a risk of severe weather.

From the National Weather Service in New Orleans:
There is a slight risk of severe weather threat tomorrow afternoon and into tomorrow night along and southeast a line from Poplarville to Covington to Morgan City. The National Weather Service is confident there will be thunderstorms across the area, and that a few could be strong to severe, particularly near the coast.
The main threats associated with any severe storms will be:
• Wind gusts greater than 60 mph will be possible
• A few tornadoes will be possible

• Hail up to an inch in diameter will be possible

In addition to the severe weather threat, rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is forecast with locally higher amounts possible. The graphic above highlights the threats associated with this system.

Mary Ditch
Mary Ditch

Related posts

February 16, 2021

Congressman Steve Scalise Visits Danos Facility

Read more