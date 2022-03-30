Severe weather possible tomorrow in Terrebonne, Lafourche

State offices to close at noon tomorrow
March 29, 2022

From the National Weather Service in New Orleans:



Here is an update concerning the severe weather threat on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

 

Changes from previous update:
Moderate risk was brought further south to include the MS coast.

 

A high wind warning has been issued for our coastal LA areas from 8am through 9pm tomorrow.



 

Overview:

An ENHANCED to MODERATE RISK of Severe Weather is possible Wednesday afternoon and night for all of Southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi, with the greatest threat being north of I-10/I-12 corridor

Confidence continues to increase that severe weather will occur. Confidence is also increasing that damaging winds with a line of storms will be the main threat. There is a threat for both embedded tornadoes within the line as well as strong (EF2+) tornadoes.



Impacts:
The main threats associated with any severe storms will be:

 

Damaging Winds: Wind gusts greater than 70 mph will be possible. Trees and powerlines could be damaged and lead to isolated/scattered power outages

Tornadoes: Tornadoes will be possible, and a few could be strong and/or long track



Rainfall: In addition to the severe weather threat, rainfall of 1 to 1.5 inches is forecast with locally higher amounts possible. This rainfall could lead to ponding of water in low lying areas and areas of poor drainage.

 

Other Hazards:
-Sustained winds 30-40mph with gusts 50+mph will be expected outside of thunderstorms tonight through early Thursday morning

-A High Wind Warning is in effect for coastal LA areas from 8AM-9PM tomorrow



-These winds could knock out powerlines or damage trees before the system moves through tomorrow night

-These winds will subside by 8AM for most areas Thursday, and by 10AM for coastal LA areas.

 




Mary Ditch
