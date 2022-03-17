Severe weather potential for Thursday night into Friday morning

There is potential for severe weather on Thursday night into Friday morning, especially after midnight for all of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi. The threat will move eastward Friday morning to a line roughly along and east of Thibodaux to Poplarville. Currently the greatest threat is large hail and damaging winds, but there is also a conditional tornado risk.

Please follow local weather sources for the most up-to-date forecasting.

Be prepared for severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings to be issued tonight. Make sure you have a way to receive these warnings nearby while you sleep. Keep your phone turned on or weather radio in your room that will alert when a warning is issued.