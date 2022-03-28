Severe weather risk again for mid-week

Our area is under a Risk for Severe Weather on Wednesday.

The line will be moving west to east, entering the state of Louisiana by sunrise Wednesday and exiting the coastal MS counties after midnight.

Confidence continues to increase that severe weather will occur. Confidence is also increasing that damaging winds with a line of storms will be the main threat. At this time, the tornado threat would be confined to brief tornadoes within the line but that could change as we get closer to the event.

The main threats associated with any severe storms will be:

Wind gusts greater than 70 mph will be possible

Trees and powerlines could be damaged and lead to isolated/scattered power outages

A few tornadoes will be possible

Excessive rainfall and widespread flooding are not expected at this time.