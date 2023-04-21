Here is an update from the National Weather Service in New Orleans concerning the severe weather threat today and tonight.
Changes from previous update:
The threat of severe weather has remained the same. The threat of heavy rainfall has decreased.
Overview:
WHAT: MARGINAL RISK of Severe Weather and Heavy Rainfall
WHEN: Greatest potential for severe weather and heavy rainfall will be in the late afternoon and evening hours, but is highly conditioned on if a second line of storms is able to develop.
WHERE: The severe weather risk is in place across all of SE LA and S MS. The heavy rainfall risk is confined to SE LA and SW MS.
CONFIDENCE: There is some uncertainty concerning how this morning’s showers/storms will affect the threat of severe weather this afternoon and evening. If cloud cover lingers too long into the day, we may not see another round of storms this afternoon and evening.
Impacts:
• The main threats associated with any severe storms will be:
• Wind gusts greater than 60 mph will be possible
• Trees and powerlines could be damaged and lead to isolated/scattered power outages
• Large hail up to 1 inch in diameter will be possible
• A few tornadoes will be possible
In addition to the severe weather threat, rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is forecast with locally higher amounts possible. This rainfall could lead to ponding of water in low lying areas and areas of poor drainage.
The attached graphics highlight the threats associated with this system.