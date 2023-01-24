Severe Weather Update for Tomorrow Evening through Wednesday Morning

From the National Weather Service in New Orleans:

There is an Enhanced Risk of Severe Weather (3/5) for Tues night into Wed morning. -A few brief, spin-up tornadoes will be possible -potential for damaging winds (60+mph) -large hail Mainly along and south of I-10/I-12 corridor.

There is a localized risk for heavy rainfall. Generally, we are expecting 1-3 inches with locally higher amounts possible, mainly west of Baton Rouge. Rainfall rates 1-2 inches per hour will be possible as the line moves through.

Regarding the timing, this will generally be an evening and overnight event. Main timing for -Baton Rouge and west – 6p-12a -Southshore & Northshore & S MS – 8p-2a (includes Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes) -MS Coast – 12a-5a.

In addition to the severe weather, high steady-state winds outside of the line of storms expected from noon tomorrow through Wed morning. Winds 30-40mph expected with gusts 50+mph likely. This will cause hazardous driving conditions, especially for high profile vehicles.

There will also be the potential for 1-2 feet of inundation along the Louisiana and Mississippi coast. A coastal flood advisory is in effect tomorrow evening through Wednesday morning.

Charge your phones and have multiple ways to receive warnings, even if you will be sleeping! With the potential for severe weather tomorrow, please have multiple ways to receive warnings, even overnight.