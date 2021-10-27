Shelter Available as Area Prepares for Heavy Rainfall and Severe Weather

Severe weather is expected to affect our area between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. this afternoon. We are expecting heavy rain and damaging winds, along with the risk of tornadoes, this afternoon. Ida left behind plenty of dead trees that could be blown down from higher winds. If you have tarps over your home, ensure they are secured in case of high winds.

Residents who need sheltering due to the possibility of severe weather this afternoon in Terrebonne Parish can go to the base camp shelters nearest to your home. The base camps are located at the following addresses:

Dulac: 199 Badou Drive, behind old Grand Caillou Middle School across from the library.

Chauvin: 258 Klondyke Road, near intersection of Klondyke/Bayouside Drive.

Montegut: 1110 Cross Street, across from Montegut Middle School.

The Municipal Auditorium in Houma will open for residents from 1PM till the end of the storm. No food, cots or other services will be provided at the Municipal Auditorium. No overnight sheltering will be provided at the Municipal Auditorium. The Municipal Auditorium is only being provided as a temporary refuge during the time frame of the severe weather.

Louisiana State Police has also issued tips to keep everyone safe during this weather event: