Shelter Available as Area Prepares for Heavy Rainfall and Severe Weather

Severe weather is expected to affect our area between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. this afternoon. We are expecting heavy rain and damaging winds, along with the risk of tornadoes, this afternoon. Ida left behind plenty of dead trees that could be blown down from higher winds. If you have tarps over your home, ensure they are secured in case of high winds.
Residents who need sheltering due to the possibility of severe weather this afternoon in Terrebonne Parish can go to the base camp shelters nearest to your home. The base camps are located at the following addresses:
Dulac: 199 Badou Drive, behind old Grand Caillou Middle School across from the library.
Chauvin: 258 Klondyke Road, near intersection of Klondyke/Bayouside Drive.
Montegut: 1110 Cross Street, across from Montegut Middle School.
The Municipal Auditorium in Houma will open for residents from 1PM till the end of the storm. No food, cots or other services will be provided at the Municipal Auditorium. No overnight sheltering will be provided at the Municipal Auditorium. The Municipal Auditorium is only being provided as a temporary refuge during the time frame of the severe weather.
Louisiana State Police has also issued tips to keep everyone safe during this weather event:
Stay where you are – Avoid driving in heavy storms unless necessary. Often, injuries and deaths occur during and in the aftermath of storms. Sightseers impeding roadways cause obstacles for emergency personnel responding to those in need.
If you must drive, slow down – Decrease your vehicle speed during inclement weather to avoid hydroplaning and to account for increased stopping time. Periods of heavy rain may necessitate traveling at speeds below the posted speed limits.
Be cautious of high winds – Windy conditions adversely affect all vehicles, particularly high-profile vehicles, such as buses and trucks, as well as smaller vehicles such as motorcycles. Gusty wind makes driving difficult, especially when it is rapidly changing in speed and direction.
Pay attention – You may come upon an intersection that is no longer controlled by a functioning traffic control device. If a law enforcement officer is directing traffic, follow his directions. Otherwise, treat the intersection as you would treat an intersection governed by a four-way stop sign. Refrain from utilizing cell phones, or other devices, which further distract drivers.
Road closures and detours can be found using the Louisiana Traveler Information System through several different methods including the 511 phone system, www.511la.org, LA DOTD Twitter accounts, and the “Louisiana 511” smartphone application.