August 23, 2022

From the social media page of Sheriff Craig Webre:

 

I send you greetings on behalf of the excellent staff and facilities of Thibodaux Hospital and Health Center who, undoubtedly, am the reason I am alive today.

Sunday evening I unexpectedly developed chest pains and was brought to the emergency room.



As is typical of my situation – commonly referred to as the ”Widow Maker” – it is asymptomatic and often fatal.

But for the hand of God guiding the lifesaving measures of the doctors and medical staff, I would have perished that night.

I am ever so grateful for the tremendous outpouring of love, prayers, phone calls, and gestures of concern.



Without being presumptuous, if you are contemplating sending flowers or a get well gift, please donate to the American Heart Association instead.

 

CW

