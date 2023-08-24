Sheriff Soignet announces scholarship awards for local teens

Sheriff Soignet announced that Cohen Lucas of Terrebonne Parish has been named the recipient of an academic scholarship from the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Scholarship Program for the 2022-2023 school year. Lucas is a Houma native and plans to attend La Tech and pursue Mechanical Engineering as a field of study. His parents are Tim and Angie Lucas.

The Sheriffs’ Scholarship is made possible by the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Honorary Membership Program (LSHMP). Louisiana Sheriffs provide scholarships to graduating high school students from each parish where the Sheriff is an affiliate of the Program.

Qualities such as academic achievement, leadership, and character are considered in making selections of Sheriffs’ Scholarship recipients. The only limitations are that the applicants be permanent residents of Louisiana; scholarships to be utilized in higher education within the State; and students be enrolled as full-time, undergraduate students. Scholarships will be awarded in sixty-four parishes throughout the state.

In closing Sheriff Soignet said, “Academic awards by the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Scholarship Program to Louisiana students demonstrate what the LSHMP is all about. This is one of our finest accomplishments. It invests in Louisiana’s future and gives something back to our community. This would not be possible without the kind and generous support of Terrebonne Parish’s Honorary Members.”

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Scholarship Award

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is extremely proud to announce that 3 local high school graduates were chosen as recipients of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Scholarship Award for their outstanding achievements and dedication to academic excellence. Each student will receive the $500 scholarship to assist with the cost of tuition and other related expenses, as they plan to further their education at various institutions of higher learning throughout the state of Louisiana.

Each year, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office presents local high school graduates of an employee, with a scholarship in memory of a past or fallen officer of the agency. The goal of the program is to provide the gift as financial assistance to students, while also memorializing the memory of officers that have dedicated their lives to service of our community. The funding for the awards are made possible by the “Memorial and Scholarship Fund”, which is a voluntary program funded completely by employees of the Sheriff’s Office. The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office has chosen to honor the Scholarship Award by the selection of 3 special officers dedicated to our agency.

The Timothy Bergeron Scholarship Award was chosen in memory of Major Timothy Bergeron. Major Timothy Bergeron was a 25-year veteran of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, who was tragically killed in the line of duty as a result of a vehicular crash on February 7, 2010. Major Timothy Bergeron has left a long-lasting impact on not only the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, but our entire parish. Major Timothy Bergeron’s legacy is carried on by his son, Lt. Colonel Stephen Bergeron, who serves as the Corrections Division Commander for the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The Michael Elstner Scholarship Award was chosen in memory of Major Michael Elstner, who was a 36-year veteran of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, where he served as the Chief Deputy under Sheriff Jerry Larpenter at the time of his retirement in 2004. Major Michael Elstner died in 2009 of natural causes, but his legacy of service to community will live on forever within the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Recipient Lauren Dupre, graduate of Vandebilt High School, received the Timothy Bergeron Scholarship Award. Lauren plans to attend Nicholls State University, where she will major in History.

Recipient Jade Clark, graduate of Edna Carr High School, received the Timothy Bergeron Scholarship Award. Jade plans to attend Southern University, where she will major in Nursing.

Recipient Lucas Hebert, graduate of South Terrebonne High School, received the Michael Elstner Scholarship Award. Lucas plans to attend University of Louisiana Lafayette, where he will major in Business.

Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to congratulate each recipient and wishes them luck in all their future endeavors.