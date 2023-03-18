Sheriff Tim Soignet hosted appreciation dinner for volunteers

March 18, 2023
March 18, 2023

Last week, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet and staff hosted an appreciation dinner for the Mennonite Disaster Service, which is a non-profit organization comprised of volunteers who respond to disasters, rebuild homes, and restore hope by organizing and empowering volunteers in the U.S. and Canada.

The Mennonite Disaster Service group has been stationed in the Dulac Area since the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, aiding numerous families throughout the bayou region with the reconstruction of their homes.


Sheriff Tim Soignet spoke briefly, in addition to providing a traditional Cajun meal of white beans and fried fish, as a token of appreciation to the volunteers for their tireless dedication to the rebuilding of homes in Terrebonne Parish.

For more information on the Mennonite Disaster Service, please review the website at https://mds.org/about-mds/.

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office - Press Release

