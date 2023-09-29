Sheriff Tim Soignet seeks public assistance in identifying a man responsible for fraudulent credit card transactions

Houma native Sylvia Masters represents Louisiana tonight in the 72nd Miss USA Pageant!September 29, 2023
Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man responsible for several fraudulent credit card transactions, throughout several local Terrebonne business.
Sheriff Soignet advised that Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the 1500 block of Martin Luther King Blvd today, shortly after 9:00am, after receiving reports of fraudulent transactions, from a resident that lost a wallet. The victim informed Deputies that multiple transactions began to appear, shortly after losing the wallet.
TPSO Deputies obtained video surveillance images of the offender responsible and are using those images to try and identify the perpetrator. Sheriff Soignet asks anyone with information on the identity of these offender to contact Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Detectives at (985)876-2500 or information can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org , or through the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.