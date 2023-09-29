Sheriff Tim Soignet seeks public assistance in identifying a man responsible for fraudulent credit card transactions

Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man responsible for several fraudulent credit card transactions, throughout several local Terrebonne business.

​Sheriff Soignet advised that Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the 1500 block of Martin Luther King Blvd today, shortly after 9:00am, after receiving reports of fraudulent transactions, from a resident that lost a wallet. The victim informed Deputies that multiple transactions began to appear, shortly after losing the wallet.

​TPSO Deputies obtained video surveillance images of the offender responsible and are using those images to try and identify the perpetrator. ​Sheriff Soignet asks anyone with information on the identity of these offender to contact Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Detectives at (985)876-2500 or information can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org , or through the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.