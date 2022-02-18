Sheriff Tim Soignet Warns That Gross Littering Will Yield Arrest and Fine

Sheriff Tim Soignet said that Terrebonne Parish deputies have responded to several gross littering complaints throughout our parish. Terrebonne Parish Consolidate Government, TPSO, hired contractors and volunteers have worked extremely hard to clean up our parish after it was destroyed by Hurricane Ida. It is illegal for anyone to dump trash anywhere other than the designated dump sites.

Terrebonne Parish have three (3) locations where residents can dump their trash.

Ashland Landfill 277 Ashland Landfill Rd. Houma, La. 70363

Schriever 651 Isle of Cuba Rd. Schriever, La. 70359

Montegut 160 Crochetville Rd. Montegut, La. 70377

All commercial dumping must take place at the Ashland Landfill.

Anyone who is responsible for gross littering will be arrested. A misdemeanor summons will not be issued. If convicted, the offender could pay a fine up to $1,000.00 and must complete a community service program.

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to inform the public that gross littering is not accepted and will not be tolerated. Let’s all do our part with keeping our parish clean!