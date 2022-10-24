Sheriff Webre announces 2022 Blue Light Special Patrol and Halloween safety tips

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced deputies will conduct the annual Blue Light Special patrol on Halloween in order to help keep trick-or-treaters safe. More than 100 deputies will patrol the streets of Lafourche Parish neighborhoods beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, October 31. This patrol will continue until 8:30 p.m. during the peak hours of trick-or-treating. lights activated to remind motorists to drive slowly and exercise caution for those families who are trick-or-treating. Motorists are encouraged to keep travel to a minimum on Halloween night due to the high number of pedestrians on neighborhood streets.

“We are committed to providing a safe and fun experience for all this Halloween,” said Sheriff Webre. “We encourage adults to be vigilant in supervising children and try to avoid distractions. We will have deputies patrolling in every neighborhood throughout the parish to ensure safety and ensure a quick response in the event of an emergency.”

Sheriff Webre offers these safety tips for trick-or-treating:

Remind children to walk (don’t run) on sidewalks or near the edge of the roadway.

Stay off your phone as much as possible to avoid distractions, especially while supervising children.

Make your child’s costume distinguishable and safe by using glow bracelets/sticks, reflective tape, lights, or other items.

Ensure your child’s costume fits properly to prevent trips and falls.

Inspect all treats collected, and discard anything that is not sealed.

Remind children to stay in front of residences giving out candy and NEVER enter a residence.

Have a plan in case you and your child(ren) get separated.

Residents are encouraged to prepare their homes for trick-or-treaters. Clear sidewalks and pathways of any obstacles, and put away anything children could trip over such as hoses, toys, or yard decorations. Turn on your lights so your property is well-lit, and replace any burnt bulbs prior to Halloween. Secure pets so that they will not attack or frighten anyone.