Sheriff Webre Announces Patrol Efforts and Safety Tips for Halloween 2023

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced deputies will conduct the annual Blue Light Special patrol on Halloween to help keep trick-or-treaters safe. More than 100 deputies will patrol the streets of Lafourche Parish neighborhoods on Tuesday, October 31. This effort will begin at 5:30 p.m. and continue until 8:30 p.m., surrounding the hours when trick-or-treating is typically most active.

During the Blue Light Special patrol, deputies will patrol with overhead lights activated to remind motorists to drive slowly and exercise caution for those families who are trick-or-treating. Motorists are encouraged to keep travel to a minimum on Halloween night due to the high number of pedestrians on neighborhood streets. New and inexperienced drivers should avoid driving if possible.

“We are committed to providing a safe and fun Halloween for Lafourche Parish,” said Sheriff Webre. “Adults are encouraged to keep a close watch for all children and report any incidents or suspicious activity to a nearby deputy or by calling us directly.”

Sheriff Webre offers these safety tips for trick-or-treating:

Remind children to walk (don’t run) on sidewalks or near the edge of the roadway.

Avoid distractions (such as cell phones), especially while supervising children.

Make your child’s costume distinguishable and safe by using glow bracelets/sticks, reflective tape, lights, or other items.

Ensure your child’s costume is fire-resistant and fits properly to prevent trips and falls.

Consider using makeup and face paint instead of masks which can block a person’s view.

Inspect all treats collected, and discard anything that is not sealed.

Remind children to stay in front of residences giving out candy and NEVER enter a residence.

Have a plan if you and your child(ren) get separated.

Residents are encouraged to prepare their homes for trick-or-treaters. Clear sidewalks and pathways of any obstacles, and put away anything children could trip over such as hoses, toys, or yard decorations. Turn on your lights so your property is well-lit, and replace any burnt bulbs before Halloween. Secure pets so that they will not attack or frighten anyone.