Sheriff Webre Announces Plans for “Click It or Ticket” Campaign

Sheriff Craig Webre announced the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office will join other local law enforcement agencies in participating in the Click It or Ticket campaign which runs from May 24 through June 6, 2021. The campaign is coordinated and funded by the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Additional deputies will be assigned to saturated patrol efforts in conjunction with the campaign. Deputies will be checking motorists for proper seat belt and safety seat use, as well as other violations.

Click It or Ticket is a seat belt enforcement campaign aimed at increasing the national seat belt usage rate. According to the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission, in 2019, observational surveys showed that 87.5 percent of all Louisiana drivers and passengers were wearing their seat belts. While this record usage rate is good news for Louisiana, there is much work to be done in moving toward 100 percent compliance.