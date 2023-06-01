Sheriff Webre Launches Comprehensive Effort to Battle Opioid Addictions in Lafourche Parish

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the launch of a project aimed at battling opioid addiction in Lafourche Parish. It will be called Project COPE in which “COPE” is an acronym for “Comprehensive Overdose Prevention Effort.” This effort, funded largely by a grant of over $1 million from the U.S. Department of Justice, will promote civil rights and racial equality in the identification, response, treatment, and support of those impacted by illicit opioids, stimulants and other drugs in Lafourche Parish.

“As a law enforcement agency, our interaction with drug addicts is typically when we are called to an overdose or when we are making an arrest,” said Sheriff Webre. “Sometimes that involvement doesn’t come early enough leading to devastating consequences for those involved. Through Project COPE, we are creating an opportunity for us to address the problem of addiction before it results in those serious consequences.”

The goal of Project COPE is to educate those whose lives are impacted by addiction in an effort to reduce overdose deaths and promote public safety, as well as support access to prevention, harm-reduction, treatment, and recovery services both in the community and the justice system. Project COPE will function under the direction of a steering committee comprised of representatives from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, the local court system, Lafourche Parish Government, the Lafourche Parish Coroner’s Office, Lafourche Parish public and private schools, Nicholls State University, and agencies specializing in prevention, intervention and treatment.

As a practical matter, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office will reach out within the community to identify families who are struggling with loved ones using and abusing drugs. Project COPE Team members will work with families to establish services to address the needs of those battling active drug addiction. Services are designed to assist with placement in a treatment facility, aftercare services, local behavioral health services, and other referrals to resources to support recovery efforts.

According to the statistics from the Lafourche Parish Coroner’s Office (which includes statistics from area hospitals), the number of opioid overdose deaths had been steadily on the rise with 15 reported in 2017 and 23 in 2020. This number ballooned to 40 in 2021. While deputies continue to respond to overdoses, use Narcan on overdose victims, investigate and make arrests, these actions do not address the root of the issue itself which is opioid addiction. Project COPE seeks to assist in that area.

In addition to community intervention, a primary focus will involve providing more extensive substance abuse treatment to the incarcerated population, including medically assisted treatment. For years, Louisiana’s imprisonment rate was the highest in the nation, and approximately 80% of inmates who enter correctional facilities have substance use issues that contribute to criminality. The Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex already provides a comprehensive education and reentry program. Project COPE brings in the specialized components of addiction identification, expanded rehabilitation, and aftercare planning. Through this effort, all aspects of addiction can be addressed allowing intervention with each inmate booked into the Correctional Complex.

“Through Project COPE we are setting out to make a serious impact in the effort to fight opioid addiction in our community,” said Sheriff Webre. “It will take more than just one agency or one effort to overcome this issue, but we want to be a proactive partner with the community. Project COPE represents yet another way we are living out our motto of doing whatever it takes to properly serve the public.”

If you would like more information on the services provided by Project COPE, please contact the Project Director, Captain Karla Beck, LPC at 985-449-4461 or karla-beck@lpso.net, the program coordinator, Alicia P. Toups, at 985-387-4273 or alicia-toups@lpso.net. You can also contact the Project COPE response specialist, Wendy Plaisance, at 985-387-4274 or wendy-plaisance@lpso.net.