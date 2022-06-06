Shop local Chamber pop-up event

Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce invites the community to come out and shop local at its Pop-Up at the Chamber event on Saturday, June 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The pop-up event will feature a wide variety of local vendors to choose from, including food, fashion, art, and much more. Food vendors include Body by Thomas, Flami Nguyen, Jones Specialty Foods, and Shredskiz Preps & Grill. Guests will also receive information about the Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce.

The event is free and open to the public. The Houma-Chamber of Commerce is located at 6133 Hwy 311.