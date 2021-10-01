Shot For 100: Louisiana Offers $100 to Anyone Who Gets COVID Vaccine

Today, Louisiana’s Shot For 100 vaccine incentive program expands beyond college students to include anyone in Louisiana who gets their COVID vaccine. Patients must receive the vaccine at participating community-based sites as listed on ShotFor100.com.

Anyone receiving their first shot is eligible and may only participate once. Minors are eligible for the cash incentive but require parental consent to get the vaccine.

Individuals will receive a deactivated Visa gift card upon vaccination. After registering online atShotFor100.com, the card will be loaded with $100. This limited-time offer for college students and the general public will end October 30 or while supplies last.

“Louisiana has made considerable progress in increasing vaccinations across the state, but we need more people to go Sleeves Up to slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Gov. Edwards. “By expanding the Shot for 100 campaign to everyone in Louisiana, we hope to see tens of thousands of additional people get their first dose of the safe and effective COVID vaccines, so we can end this pandemic once and for all. If you’ve not yet been able to go Sleeves Up yet, we’re hoping a cool $100 will help make the decision easier.”

“Our COVID data show that Louisiana is thankfully coming down from our fourth and most dangerous surge. That’s the good news. Unfortunately, the bad news is that we still have a lot of COVID in all 64 parishes. We must do everything we can to stay safe and stop the next surge, and that includes getting the COVID vaccine,” said Dr. Joseph Kanter, State Health Officer and Medical Director. “Vaccines are totally free, highly safe and readily available all across the state. It’s never been more urgent to get the shot, and we hope this new perk will encourage Louisianans to get vaccinated sooner rather than later.”

More than 2.3 million Louisianans already have gone sleeves up against COVID-19. However, it’s not nearly enough to put an end to this pandemic, particularly as the highly transmissible Delta variant continues to circulate. During our last and most dangerous surge, COVID killed 7 children and resulted in 14 severe pregnancy outcomes.

To learn more about Shot For 100, visit ShotFor100.com or call Louisiana’s COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at 1-855-453-0774. In addition to learning more about Shot For 100, the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline can answer questions about the vaccines and connect callers to medical professionals.