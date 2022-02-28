Show Fletcher Pride and Support Scholarships

Fletcher Technical Community College is adding a new t-shirt to their store for alumni, students, and supporters to show off their school pride and unity while giving back. The Fletcher Foundation for Student Scholarship is selling Fletcher Falcon shirts to help fund student scholarship.

The navy blue shirt is $25 and features Fletcher’s Falcon logo on the front. T-shirts are available in the following sizes: Adult XS, Adult Small, Adult Med, Adult L, and Adult XL. Adult (2XL) is an additional $2.50 and Adult (3XL) $3.50.

T-shirts can be purchased online here. The deadline to order T-shirts is Friday, March 11.

In addition to purchasing a shirt, donors can make a monthly donation with all proceeds paid directly to the Fletcher Foundation for Student Scholarship.

For more information on ways to donate, visit the Fletcher Foundation for Student Scholarship at https://www.fletcher.edu/fletcher-foundation/.