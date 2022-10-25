Show your support as Breast Cancer Awareness Month comes to a close

As Breast Cancer Month comes to a close, it’s not too late to make a contribution. Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center invites you to Geaux Pink, and join in the fight against breast cancer by participating in one of the following local events this week:

Supporters are encouraged to wear pink attire in support of those affected by breast cancer. The game will take place in the THS gym. Geaux Pink with La Carreta – If you need a reason to have tacos this week, you're in luck! La Carreta, Houma location, will offer half off wine all night on Wednesday, October 26. The restaurant will also donate a percentage of sales to Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center.

Your Pie Geaux Pink Fundraising Event- Your Pie, Houma location, is partnering with Terrebonne General and Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center to host a Geaux Pink fundraising event on Thursday, October 27. Supporters can stop by Your Pie to dine in or takeout, and Your Pie will donate 10 percent of sales from the entire day to Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center.

If you aren’t able to participate in this week’s events, you can still show your support by making a monetary donation here. All funds will be used to support local breast cancer patients, provide free breast cancer screenings, education programs and early detection initiatives.