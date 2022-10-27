Shreveport State Rep drafting legislation to form Louisiana Violent Crime Task Force in 2023

Legislation to create the new Louisiana Violent Crime Task Force is being drafted by State Representative Alan Seabaugh, R-Shreveport, to study the dramatic rise in violent crime in Louisiana with an emphasis on determining its cause and crafting solutions to help tackle the problem legislatively.

“The rise in violent crime is a significant problem in every part of Louisiana,” said Rep. Seabaugh. “From our most rural parishes to our largest urban centers, every corner of Louisiana has seen a significant rise in violent crime over the past few years. It’s me that we stop complaining about the problem and have some real discussions about why this is happening and what we can do to put an end to it.”

The proposal has gained significant support from groups across Louisiana. Everyone from the Sheriffs and District Attorneys associations to Attorney General Jeff Landry, and even the Bayou Mama Bears are excited about the prospect of implementing real solutions to Louisiana’s violent crime epidemic.

“Violent crime continues to plague our communities,” said Louisiana Sheriffs Association President and Franklin Parish Sheriff Kevin Cobb “Louisiana is the top state for homicides and has one of the highest violent crime rates in the nation. As sheriffs, we took an oath to protect public safety and ensure laws are enforced, and we cannot stand by and allow this trend to continue.”

Cobb continued, “That’s why sheriffs voted this week to pursue legislative priories that help reduce violent crime in our communities and protect not just the people in our parishes, but also deputies on our streets. We’ll work with our criminal justice partners to research and propose common sense measures that keep Louisiana families safer. We want bad actors to know– we will protect our communities and violent crime will not be tolerated here in Louisiana.”

Representative Seabaugh stressed that the focus of any discussion regarding Louisiana’s violent crime problem must start with the 2017 criminal justice reforms referred to as the Justice Reinvestment Act. This was a highly controversial series of legislation designed to reduce Louisiana’s prison population, which it largely succeeded in doing. Louisiana’s current prison population is just over half of its 2017 levels. The dramatic spike in violent crime almost immediately followed this reduction in prison population across Louisiana.

“The relationship between the two seems clear, but there are those who deny the connection,” Rep. Seabaugh said. “It is me that we had a deeper, fact-based look into this issue and that we be willing to admit that perhaps some mistakes were made.”

The Louisiana District Attorneys Association agrees that the solutions must start with a close look at the 2017 legislation.