Shrimp Season to Open in a Portion of State Outside Waters on April 4

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced that the portion of state outside waters between Calliou Boca and Mound Point on Marsh Island shall reopen to shrimping at 6:00 p.m. on April 4, 2024.

The opening area is defined as follows:

The eastern boundary line originates on the northwest shore of Caillou Boca at 29 degrees 02 minutes 46.00 seconds north latitude, -90 degrees 50 minutes 27.00 seconds west longitude and ends at a point on the three-mile line as described in R.S. 56:495(A) at 28 degrees 59 minutes 30.00 seconds north latitude, -90 degrees 51 minutes 57.00 seconds west longitude. The western boundary line originates on the inside/outside line at the southernmost point of Mound Point on Marsh Island at 29 degrees 28 minutes 28.30 seconds north latitude, -91 degrees 49 minutes 19.00 seconds west longitude and ends at a point on the three-mile line as described in R.S. 56:495(A) at 29 degrees 22 minutes 01.67 seconds north latitude, -91 degrees 49 minutes 19.00 seconds west longitude.

See above or click here for a map of the area opening.

Recent biological sampling conducted by the department has indicated that small white shrimp, which have over-wintered in these waters from January through the present, have reached marketable sizes, and the closure is no longer necessary. Significant numbers of smaller-sized white shrimp still remain in the western portion of the Vermilion outside waters to the western shore of Freshwater Bayou Canal, and these waters will remain closed to shrimping until further notice. Notice of any opening, delaying or closing of a season by the secretary of the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will be made by public notice at least 72 hours prior to such action.

For more information, contact Peyton Cagle at (337)491-2213 or pcagle@wlf.la.gov.