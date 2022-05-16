Silver Alert: Assistance Needed Locating Crowley Man

Louisiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Crowley Police Department for 86-year-old James Hubert Breaux of Crowley. Family discovered him missing on Saturday, May 14, 2022 around 7:30 p.m.

Breaux is believed to be traveling in a white 2015 Chevrolet Silverado bearing Louisiana license plate C281416. He was last seen Friday evening at 7:53 p.m. at the Pilot Travel Center in Iowa, LA.

Breaux is a white male with gray hair, blue eyes and a gray beard. He is approximately 5’11” tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He is possibly wearing blue jeans, a yellow LSU shirt and a black medical alert bracelet.

Family members confirm Breaux suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. His personal items including his medication is still at his residence.

Anyone having any information regarding the whereabouts of James Hubert Breaux should immediately contact the Crowley Police Department at 337-783-1234 or by calling 911. All questions should be directed to the Crowley Police Department.