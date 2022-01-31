Silver Alert: Assistance Needed Locating DeRidder Man

Silver Alert Canceled: Landry has been located and is safe.

Original post:

The Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the DeRidder Police Department for 68-year-old Roger Landry. Landry resides at a group residence in Green Acres Subdivision located on Pear Street in DeRidder in Beauregard Parish. Staff discovered him missing late this morning.

Landry is a white male with short gray hair and blue eyes. He is approximately 5’5” tall and weighs about 196 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and blue jeans.

Medical staff at the residence confirm Landry suffers from a severe medical condition that may impair his judgment. He is in need of constant care.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Landry is asked to immediately contact the DeRidder Police Department at 337-462-8911 or dial 911. Questions should be directed to the DeRidder Police Department.