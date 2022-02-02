CANCELED: Silver Alert: Assistance Needed Locating French Settlement Man

UPDATE: Mr. Brignac has been located by Troopers in the Lake Charles area. He is currently being medically evaluated. This alert has been cancelled. All questions should be directed to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.

_______

Original story:

Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the French Settlement Police Department and the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office for 74-year-old Harry Brignac. He was discovered missing Monday, January 31, 2022 around 4:00 p.m. from his residence located at 15440 Highway 16 in French Settlement. Brignac is believed to be traveling in a white 2009 GMC truck bearing Louisiana license plate AR 5739 (Army Retired). His truck was last seen Monday afternoon in the Vinton area in Calcasieu Parish.

Brignac is a white male with gray hair and blue eyes. He is approximately 6’4” tall and weighs about 240 pounds. He is possibly wearing blue jeans and a white t-shirt.

New information received confirms Brignac suffers from a medical condition that requires daily medication and his medication was located at his residence. Without his medication, he is believed to be in imminent danger.

Anyone having any information regarding the whereabouts of Harry Brignac should immediately contact the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-686-2241, Extension 1 or by calling 911. All questions should be directed to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.