Silver Alert: Assistance Needed Locating Lafayette Man

Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Lafayette Police Department for 68-year-old Robert Henson. He was last seen at approximately 6:00 p.m. on Monday, May 13, 2024, when he left his home on Elmwood Drive headed to Burger King at the front of his subdivision. He is driving a blue 2008 Dodge Dakota bearing Louisiana license plate Z281633.

Henson is a black male with grey hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 6’5” tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds. He left home wearing a tan jacket, white t-shirt, blue jeans and grey tennis shoes.

Family members confirm that Henson suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. Recent bank transactions indicate he may be in the Kenner area. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to immediately contact the Lafayette Police Department at 337-486-4893 or dial 911. All questions should be directed to the Lafayette Police Department.