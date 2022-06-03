Silver Alert: Assistance Needed Locating Lockport Woman

The Louisiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office for 63-year-old Darline Leonard. Ms. Leonard walked away from her home located on Emile Drive in Lockport, LA. She was last seen June 2, 2022 at 8:30 p.m. and was discovered missing around 5:30 a.m. this morning. She could be in the area of the Valentine Bridge or the Valentine Chemical Plant, which is now closed.

Leonard is a white female with gray hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5’2” tall and weighs about 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a green shirt, black capri pants and black shoes.

Family members confirm Leonard suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment. Additionally, she is known to have trouble communicating with others.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Leonard is asked to immediately contact the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-532-2808 or dial 911. Questions should be directed to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.