Silver Alert: Assistance Needed Locating Man from Orleans Parish

Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the New Orleans Police Department and is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 55-year-old Emmett Washington Jr. He was last seen June 9, at approximately 8:40 a.m., near Nashville Avenue and Loyola Avenue in New Orleans.

Mr. Washington is a black male with thin gray hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5’3” tall and about 165 lbs. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue shorts, blue socks and red tennis shoes.

Mr. Washington suffers from several conditions that may impair his judgement. Mr. Washington is not in possession of his needed medication.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Mr. Washington is asked to immediately contact the New Orleans Police Department at 504-704-8775 or dial 911. Questions should be directed to the New Orleans Police Department.