Silver Alert: Assistance Needed Locating Missing Hammond Man

Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Hammond Police Department and is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 79-year-old Huey Kennedy. He was last seen Saturday at approximately 5:11 p.m. leaving Ocean’s Hospital on Professional Plaza in Hammond on foot. The picture shown is from recent surveillance footage at Ocean’s Hospital. At the time of his disappearance, Mr. Kennedy was wearing the same clothing shown in the surveillance footage picture.

Mr. Kennedy is a white male with gray hair and blue eyes. He is approximately 5’6” tall and about 202 lbs. He was last seen wearing a red and light colored plaid long-sleeved flannel shirt, black pants and black shoes. Mr. Kennedy could be wearing eye glasses.

Family members confirm that he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. Mr. Kennedy is not in possession of his needed medication.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Mr. Kennedy is asked to immediately contact theHammond Police Department at 985-277-5700 or dial 911. Questions should be directed to the Hammond Police Department.