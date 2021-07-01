Silver Alert: Assistance Needed Locating Missing Man from Jefferson Davis Parish

The Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office (JDPSO) and is requesting assistance locating Morris Lee Williams, who was reported missing to JDPSO. He was last seen by family members around 4:30 a.m. yesterday morning at his residence on Louisiana Highway 383 west of Kinder near Village Cemetery Road. He walked away from his home headed south on LA Highway 383.

Morris Williams is a 19-year-old black male with black hair in short twisted braids and brown eyes. He is approximately 5’6” tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue athletic pants and no shoes.

Williams suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Williams should immediately contact the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-821-2100 or local law enforcement. Inquiries should be directed to the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.