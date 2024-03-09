Silver Alert: Assistance Needed Locating Missing Metairie Woman

The Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office (JPSO) for 63- year-old Patricia Hoover who was last seen on March 8, 2024 at 909 Phosphor Avenue in Metairie. At approximately 10:45 p.m., the caretaker found the front door unlocked and Hoover missing. Hoover suffers from a medical condition that impairs her judgement and has a documented history of getting lost.

Hoover is a white female with gray hair and green eyes. She is approximately 5’7” tall and weighs approximately 225 lbs. It is believed Patricia Hoover is traveling on foot, wearing a light colored shirt, green pants, and no shoes.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of these subjects should immediately contact the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office at 504-227-1400 or call 911. All inquiries concerning this matter should be directed to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.