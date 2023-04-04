Silver Alert: Assistance Needed Locating Missing Singer Man

Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office for 81-year-old Willie Conner. He was last seen by family on Monday, April 3, 2023, at approximately 6:15 a.m. He drove away from his residence located on North Smokey Cove Road in Singer, LA. He is believed to be traveling in a grey Nissan Titan pickup truck bearing Louisiana handicap license plate H295760.

Conner is a white male with gray hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5’8” tall and weighs approximately 205 lbs. Family members confirm that he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Willie Conner should contact the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-463-3281or dial 911.