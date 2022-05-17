Canceled – Silver Alert: Assistance Needed Locating Monterey Man

UPDATE: The Silver Alert issued for Mr. McCoy has been canceled. He has been located safe.

Louisiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office for 84-year-old Boyd McCoy. He was reported missing Monday, May 16, 2022 around 1:00 p.m. from his residence located on Bodark Road in Monterey. McCoy is believed to be traveling in a 2013 red Ford F-150 bearing Louisiana license plate Z417321.

McCoy is a white male with gray hair and blue eyes. He is approximately 5’10” tall and weighs approximately 164 pounds. He is possibly wearing blue jeans, a plaid shirt and a tan hat.

Family members confirm that McCoy suffers from several medical conditions that may impair his judgment. His daily medication is still located at his residence.

Anyone having any information regarding the whereabouts of Boyd McCoy should immediately contact the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-336-5231 or by calling 911. All questions should be directed to the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office.