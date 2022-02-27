Single-vehicle crash kills 61-year-old Raceland woman

On February 26, 2022, shortly after 9:00 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a single-vehicle serious injury crash on Louisiana Highway 182 near Louisiana Highway 307. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 61-year-old Marcel Bentley of Raceland.

The preliminary investigation revealed Bentley was traveling west on LA Hwy 182 in a 2016 Nissan Versa at a high rate of speed. For reasons still under investigation, Bentley traveled off the roadway to the right while in a curve before striking a culvert.

Although Bentley was properly restrained at the time of the crash, she suffered severe injuries and was transported to a New Orleans area hospital where she later died.

Impairment is unknown at this moment and a toxicology report is pending. This crash remains under investigation.

When a motorist speeds, they increase their chances of being injured in a crash, increase their chances of losing control, reduce their ability to react to and avoid a roadway hazard, and extend the distance necessary to stop a vehicle.

Troop C has investigated 8 fatal crashes resulting in 8 deaths in 2022.