Single-Vehicle Crash Kills Man in Terrebonne Parish

On June 24, 2021, shortly before 4:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a single-vehicle fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 660 just south of Bayou Gardens Boulevard. The crash claimed the life of 58-year-old Christopher Herbert of Gray, LA.

The preliminary investigation revealed Herbert was traveling north on LA 660 in a 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander. For reasons still under investigation, the vehicle Herbert was driving ran off of the roadway to the right before striking the end of a bridge guardrail and coming to rest. Although Herbert was properly restrained, he sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A toxicology sample will be collected and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

While the cause of this crash remains under investigation, motorists should always make good decisions while operating motor vehicles. Never drive while impaired, fatigued, or distracted.

Troop C has investigated 15 fatal crashes resulting in 18 deaths in 2021.