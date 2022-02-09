Single-vehicle crash on Hwy 56 claims one life

On February 8, 2022, shortly after 9:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a single-vehicle fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 56 near Senior Citizen Court. The crash claimed the life of 56-year-old John Rogers of Meridian, MS.

The preliminary investigation revealed Rogers was traveling south on LA Hwy 56 in a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado. For reasons still under investigation, Rogers traveled off the roadway to the right while in a left curve. The pickup then struck a culvert before coming to rest on its roof.

Although Rogers was properly restrained at the time of the crash, he suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A toxicology sample was collected from Rogers and submitted for analysis.

While the cause of this crash remains under investigation, impaired and distracted driving are some of the leading causes of roadway crashes. Making good driving decisions can often mean the difference between a safe journey or one that ends in tragedy.

Troop C has investigated 5 fatal crashes resulting in 5 deaths in 2022.