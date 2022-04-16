Single-vehicle crash on LA Hwy 311 claims life of Morgan City man

On April 15, 2022, shortly before 4:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a single-vehicle fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 311 about one-mile north of Savanne Road in Terrebonne Parish. The crash claimed the life of 73-year-old Robert Miller of Morgan City.

The preliminary investigation revealed Miller was traveling north on LA Hwy 311 in a 2018 Jeep Cherokee. For reasons still under investigation, the Jeep ran off the roadway to the right and struck a tree.

Although Miller was wearing a seat belt, he suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger of the Jeep, who was also wearing a seat belt, was transported with moderate injuries to an out-of-area hospital.

A toxicology sample was collected from Miller and awaiting analysis. This crash remains under investigation.