Six people rescued from capsized vessel 8 miles south of Port Fourchon; searching for more

April 13, 2021
Coast Guard asking for assistance looking for missing workers in the Gulf as search and rescue continues
April 14, 2021

The Coast Guard and multiple good Samaritan vessels rescued six people from a capsized commercial vessel Tuesday and are searching for more 8 miles south of Port Fourchon.

Coast Guard watchstanders received an emergency position indicating radio beacon notification at 4:30 p.m. of a distressed 129-foot commercial lift vessel. The watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast, which multiple good Samaritan boatcrews responded to.

The crew of the pre-commissioned Coast Guard Cutter Glenn Harris, a 154-foot Fast Response Cutter, arrived on scene within 30 minutes and rescued one person from the capsized vessel. A 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Grand Isle rescued another person and good Samaritan vessels on scene rescued four other people from the water.



 

Rescue crews searching:

 

Editors’ Note: The initial Tweet incorrectly reported the vessel is 265-feet and off Grand Isle. The correct vessel length is 129-feet and it’s south of Port Fourchon.


Mary Ditch
