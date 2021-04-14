Six people rescued from capsized vessel 8 miles south of Port Fourchon; searching for more

The Coast Guard and multiple good Samaritan vessels rescued six people from a capsized commercial vessel Tuesday and are searching for more 8 miles south of Port Fourchon.

Coast Guard watchstanders received an emergency position indicating radio beacon notification at 4:30 p.m. of a distressed 129-foot commercial lift vessel. The watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast, which multiple good Samaritan boatcrews responded to.

The crew of the pre-commissioned Coast Guard Cutter Glenn Harris, a 154-foot Fast Response Cutter, arrived on scene within 30 minutes and rescued one person from the capsized vessel. A 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Grand Isle rescued another person and good Samaritan vessels on scene rescued four other people from the water.

Editors’ Note: The initial Tweet incorrectly reported the vessel is 265-feet and off Grand Isle. The correct vessel length is 129-feet and it’s south of Port Fourchon.