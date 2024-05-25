Six Terrebonne and Lafourche Parish educators selected as 2024-2025 Louisiana Aspiring Principal Fellows

Congratulations to the 2024-2025 cohort of the Aspiring Principal Fellowship!

This selective statewide year-long program supports the development of aspiring school leaders across the state preparing them to serve in the principal role. These fellows will study best practices under the guidance of some of Louisiana’s most successful principals, gathering knowledge and resources that will be invaluable for their roles as principals when the opportunity arises.

Three educators from Terrebonne Parish and three from Lafourche Parish were selected as members of the Aspiring Principal Fellowship. Congratulations to them for their commitment to leading our local students!

Lafourche Parish

Amanda Bourgeois

Kimberly Parr

Trinette Wallace

Terrebonne Parish

Sue LeBoeuf

Melanie McCorkel

Brittany McCormick

See the full list of 2024-2025 fellows below.