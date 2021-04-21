Sixth body recovered from Seacor Power

Divers searching the wreckage of the Seacor Power recovered a sixth body on Tuesday, according to reports from The Advocate.

The Lafourche Parish Coroner has identified the body as Quinon Pitre, 31, of Franklin. Pitre was found inside the vessel by divers.

There have now been six bodies recovered, six survivors and seven remain missing out of the 19-person crew of the Seacor Power.

According to the Advocate, the seven remaining unaccounted for are: Jay Guevara, Dylan Daspit, Gregory Walcott, Chaz Morales, Jason Krell, Darren Encalade and Cooper Rozands.