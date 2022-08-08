Sixty firefighters responded to weekend fire

On Sunday, August 7, at approximately 4 p.m., the Schriever Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 500 block of West Main Street.

The first unit arrived in under 4 minutes and reported heavy smoke coming from the roof. Units quickly made entry to find heavy fire throughout the attic. A second and third alarm was transmitted which brought in firefighters from Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Department and St. John Volunteer Fire Department.

Firefighters were faced with several challenges in this incident mostly due to the construction type and weather. An additional request for manpower was requested from Bayou Cane Fire Protection District and Lafourche Fire Dist #1 Volunteers. The fire was extinguished keeping most of the fire damage to the attic area.

In all approximately 60 firefighters responded to this incident and reported no injuries. These departments worked together sharing strategies and knowledge to bring this incident under control. SFD investigators are partnering with an Investigator from Bayou Cane to conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of this incident.

“I would like to express my appreciation to all the departments who sent personnel and equipment to the scene and to cover our district. A special thanks to Terrebonne Parish Communications District E-911 and Acadian Ambulance for their assistance as well” said Chief Chris Bourgeois