SLEC Aims to Get Bayou Businesses Back on Track

The South Louisiana Economic Council (SLEC) is striving to help business recovery after Hurricane Ida changed the Bayou Region forever.

Not only have people lost their homes, but businesses also have taken a hit. SLEC has been working diligently to understand the impacts on businesses during this time and has announced the launch of Bayou Back to Business. The recovery program has three phases.

In phase one, the assessment phase, SLEC wants to assist businesses in getting back up and running by getting updates from the businesses in the region. After business owners assess their property and losses, they can complete an inquiry (click here) or by calling 985-448-4485.

SLEC is a 501 (3)(c) not-for-profit economic development agency established to support regional economic development in the parishes of Assumption, Lafourche, St. Mary, and Terrebonne, an area referred to as the Bayou Region. SLEC is one of eight regional economic organizations officially designated as strategic partners in the implementation of the economic development policies and programs of Louisiana Economic Development.

SLEC President & CEO Vic Lafont said it has been tough because everything is working virtually at the moment. Even some people don’t have internet access yet, but there are resources to help. The Small Business Administration (SBA) and SLEC have also hosted a webinar on how to apply which can be seen here.

In phase two, they will be navigating resources to get companies what they need. These resources include the SBA, Small Business Development Center, FEMA, and private donations that are being put together to assist local businesses.

Phase three will be technical assistance. What do they need? Lafont said it can be anything as basic as a new business plan, new bank account, or even a new website, “anything we can help them with and get them back on their feet.”

Currently, SLEC only has virtual options. The most requested services are the SBA claims or loans. Lafont said there are no feet on the ground yet, but they’re coming. They are looking to get their feet on the ground. SLEC is working directly with SBA and the Louisiana Department of Economic Development to put sites out in areas where people can physically apply for the claims, and they are almost done with the planning of the sites.

There will be some long-term effects from Ida. Lafont said some are expecting that the area will lose 30 percent of its population, which is a huge factor. Also, Hurricane Ida has changed infrastructure, landscapes, and other aspects that will affect the workforce, and eventually, businesses. These long-term issues will be what SLEC is going to have to work with.

One industry that will be greatly affected is the seafood industry. While SLEC does not have an assessment of the industry due to fishermen being scattered, but Lafont said they don’t know what facilities are left to accommodate a shrimp boat. This will affect the supply chain simply because Louisiana seafood is used in restaurants from New Orleans to Atlanta, and across the country. “We have some challenges,” Lafont said, “but the good news is we’re resilient people, we’ve been through this before, and we will get back, but it will be with some pain and challenges.”

“We’re not like other areas of the state, we’ve been through this before. The minute the winds die down, we’re out there picking up debris, branches, pieces of our homes, and helping our neighbors do the same thing,” Lafont said. The resiliency also encompasses our area’s businesses. Once the businesses assess their property, Lafont said they need to let someone know that. The organization has been ready for the next phase, but nobody was here yet to assist. He said no one was boots on the ground yet besides the national guard, Entergy, and other linemen for business recovery. “We would love to see a better plan,” Lafont said, “Because this will happen again, and we can do better, and we’re looking to SBA to do this with us.”

To alert SLEC of any needs you have to get your business back up and running, please complete an inquiry at https://forms.gle/aubtDRGYtMqJLPqT7 or by calling 985.448.4485.

Additional resources and updates can be found at www.bayouregion.com/ida.