SLEC Conducts Survey to Identify Organizational & Funding Priorities for the Region

The South Louisiana Economic Council (SLEC) is undergoing a strategic planning process to better understand the impacts the pandemic and Hurricane Ida have had in the region, identify both short- and long-term needs, and develop aligning strategies that will support regional economic development and recovery.

The effort will also include a review of SLEC’s services, programs, and initiatives to identify organizational and funding priorities moving forward. The announcement said that a critical part of the process is collecting insights and information from those who live and/or work in the Bayou Region. As such, SLEC is asking stakeholders to complete a survey to provide feedback and help guide the strategic planning process.

The survey should take approximately 20 to 30 minutes to complete and is being administered by Emergent Method, a Louisiana-based management consulting firm. All survey responses will remain anonymous. The deadline to complete the survey is Thursday, August 25, 2022.

Who should complete the survey?

Anyone who lives and/or works in the Bayou Region (Assumption, Lafourche, St. Mary, and Terrebonne Parishes) are encouraged to participate. They are seeking feedback from all industries, sectors, and organizations of all sizes to inform their strategic planning efforts.

If you have any questions or technical issues completing the survey, contact Therese Walker at therese@emergentmethod.com.