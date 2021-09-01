SLECA: More than 19,000 consumers without power; 90% of system is down

SLECA said that approximately 19,191 of its consumers are without power, as of Tuesday at 9 p.m. The electric company said 90% of its total system is down, and it has begun the largest power restoration effort in its 83-year history.

From SLECA:

SLECA begins largest power restoration effort in its 83 year history.

We have not been able to make any posts because of spotty internet and cell connections but we want you to know that SLECA has initiated the largest power restoration effort in its history to restore power after Hurricane Ida.

As of 9 p.m. today approximately 19,191 consumers are without power. 90% of our total system is down. SLECA will work to restore your power as quickly and safely as we can. The damage to our system was catastrophic and some of the most serious damage was in very remote and hard to access areas requiring specialized equipment. Full power restoration is expected to take weeks if not longer to complete.

“In addition to SLECA’s linemen we have a total of 742 additional line workers and tree trimmers from across the country who are being housed in a large tent city. Specialized equipment and material are also located at the tent city,” said SLECA General Manager Joe Ticheli. “As we begin this historic rebuilding process, a systematic approach designed to get the most assets and consumers back up in the least amount of time is being used. It has been more then a generation since we had Hurricane Gustav but the damage from Hurricane Gustav was nothing remotely compared to Hurricane Ida which was many times more destructive.

Although a full damage assessment is still underway, SLECA estimates that Hurricane Ida snapped thousands of poles and damaged or brought down hundreds of miles of line. SLECA’s system has never experienced this type of damage. In addition we are having transmission problem to several of our substations that are beyond our control.

Please know that we are here for you and with your help we will get through this.