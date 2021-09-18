SLECA: Ashland Substation to take a minimum of a couple of weeks to restore power

Sept. 18 update from the South Louisiana Electric Cooperative Association (SLECA):

Regarding Ashland Substation:

We anticipate the restoration of power from Ashland Substation to take a minimum of a couple of weeks, barring any unforeseen problems or bad weather. The reason for this is the severe damage to our infrastructure, the complexity of the repairs to be made and the marshy, boggy terrain that requires specialized equipment (which we have).

We are dealing with soft, wet ground, and most places you can’t get a bucket truck to the location therefore poles and materials have to be brought in with special equipment and by hand. However, even in these adverse conditions, we continue on rebuilding and repairing.

