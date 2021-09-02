SLECA: ‘Restoration could take weeks or longer in some areas’

South Louisiana Electric Cooperative Association (SLECA) Sept. 2 update:

800 men from across the country left SLECA’s tent city in a convoy of bucket trucks and pickup trucks today in the largest restoration effort in SLECA’s history. Some trucks and crews started rolling yesterday after a damage assessment was made.

Even with these large resources, restoration could take weeks or longer in some areas. SLECA has not experienced this type of damage since Hurricane Betsy in 1965, 56 years ago.

Please know that we are aggressively working to restore your power, and we appreciate your patience.